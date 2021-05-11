NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (live coverage)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match.

-Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe.

