NXT TV, Pro Wrestling Boom, Dark Side of the Ring season finale, last week’s NXT TV grade, Eric Bischoff milestone birthday, Natalya

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This event was originally scheduled to be held in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center, but it was moved due to low ticket sales. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing AEW Double Or Nothing, NXT Battleground, and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they are sent before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. Tonight’s show is the sixth season finale and is listed as “Becoming Muhammad Hassan”.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Tampa. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 70.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 43.