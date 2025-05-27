AEW Dynamite preview: The Double Or Nothing fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Brody King in a qualifier for the four-way match for the AEW International Championship

Powell's POV: Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Championship in a four-way on Fyter Fest on June 4. Dynamite will be held on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. Collision will be taped the same night.