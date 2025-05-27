TNA Impact preview: Title match set for the Under Siege fallout show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA International Championship

Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped on Saturday in Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).