WWE Smackdown preview: Bianca Belair’s return and MITB qualifiers set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Bianca Belair returns

-Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

Smackdown will be live on Friday from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.