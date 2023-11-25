WWE Survivor Series WarGames results: Powell’s review of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in a WarGames match, Women’s WarGames match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired live November 25, 2023 on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

Kickoff Show notes: There were no matches. Santos Escobar delivered a good backstage promo. In a shocking development, the result of the potato chip company sponsored poll gave the advantage to the babyface team in the women’s WarGames match. The rest of the show featured a lot of video packages and chatter from the pre-show hosts. There will be a post show press conference with Triple H…

The main card opened with a video package that focused on the WarGames matches. Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” played and they showed Bayley when the “witches” line came up and included sound of her cackling laugh. They also focused on Judgment Day when the “wait till their judgement day comes” line came up and followed that up with Damian Priest saying, “All rise for The Judgment Day.” Nice touches…

Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the 37th Survivor Series. Cole was joined at the ringside broadcast table by Corey Graves and two bags of potato chips that Graves brought along for the party (or they were placed their for the sponsorship money)…

The WarGames cage was lowered around the two rings while a sired blared out and some pyro shot off. Cole ran through the rules of the WarGames match…

Entrances for the women’s WarGames match took place while the introductions were handled by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Bianca Belair came out first and waited next to the two shark cages that were set up on the stage. Shotzi was out next followed by Charlotte Flair, and then Becky Lynch. Lynch bumped firsts with Belair and Shotzi, then looked at Flair and nodded before heading to the ring to start the match while the others entered their shark cage.

Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley all came out together wearing Asuka style masks, which Cole said was a sign of solidarity. Bayley headed to the ring while the others entered their shark cage…

1. “Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi (w/Dakota Kai) in a WarGames match. The babyface team had the WarGames advantage due to the results of a fan poll sponsored by a potato chip company (no, really). Bayley and Lynch started the match for their respective teams.

Bayley slammed Lynch onto the steel plates that cover the opening between the two rings. Lynch came back by running Bayley into the cage and then performed a couple of sliding kicks to send her crash into the cage. Lynch applied a Disarmer, which Cole noted could not result in a submission at this stage of the match. Kai slipped Bayley a kendo stick from the floor, which she ended up beating Lynch with.

Shotzi was the second entrant for the babyface team. Bayley tried to hold the cage door shut, but Shotzi ended up slamming it onto Bayley’s head. Shotzi went under the ring and pulled out chairs and a trashcan that she tossed inside the ring. The fans chanted for “tables” and booed when she did not comply. Bayley grabbed a chair and charged Shotzi, who kicked the chair at Bayley’s face.

Shotzi went for a suicide dives through the ropes from both rings, but Bayley saw her coming and spiked her head onto the mat. Lynch got the kendo stick and hit Bayley with it. Shotzi picked up a chair and Bayley was surrounded while standing between the two rings.

Bayley tried to escape over the top of the cage while the broadcast team noted that it would result in a forfeit for the team, but Lynch and Shotzi caught her. Lynch slammed Bayley’s head on the cage, causing Bayley to fall back into the ring. Lynch and Shotzi stood on the top rope and then jumped off and hit Bayley once she was back on her feet.

Iyo Sky was the second entrant for Damage CTRL. Cole said it was Sky’s fifth WarGames match, which is the most of anyone in WWE history. Sky brought a chain inside the ring and used it on Lynch and Shotzi. Sky jumped from the top rope in one ring to the other and then hit both opponents with a springboard missile dropkick.

The third entrant for the babyface team was Bianca Belair. She entered the ring and used the two braids she wore to whip both opponents. Belair picked up Sky in powerbomb position and tossed her over her head and into a trashcan that was wedged in the ropes. Belair put Bayley down with a spinebuster.

Belair mounted Sky in the corner and threw punches until Bayley broke it up. The heel duo tried to pull Belair off the ropes by her braids, but she backflipped onto her feet. Shotzi splashed one opponent while Lynch executed a leg drop on the other.

The third entrant for Damage CTRL was Kairi Sane, who marched to the ring. Once she arrived at the cage door, she stopped and then went underneath the ring and pulled out a trashcan lid. The table loving fans booed. Sane brought the lid in the ring with her and hit Shotzi with it. Sane hit a sliding forearm on Belair, who was against the cage wall.

The Damage CTRL trio stacked chairs on top of Shotzi. Sane ran the ropes and then was popped into the air by Sky, and then Sane dropped an elbow onto the chairs and Shotzi. Belair rallied and pressed Sane over her head and then tossed her from one ring to the other and onto Bayley and Sky.

The final entrant for the babyface team was Charlotte Flair.