AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show, late start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander in a qualifier for the four-way match for the AEW International Championship

-Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero in a qualifier for the four-way match for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Championship in a four-way on Fyter Fest on June 4. Collision will be taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and Max after the NBA game at 10:30CT/11:30ET (or after the NBA game). It’s possible that the NBA series could finish on Thursday, so Collision would likely air in its usual time slot if that’s the case. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).