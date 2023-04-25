What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 25, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

-Mei Suruga and Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka and Ashley D’Amboise

-Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

-Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

