AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
-Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
-Mei Suruga and Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka and Ashley D’Amboise
-Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan
-Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment