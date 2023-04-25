AEW Rampage rating for the Saturday night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 371,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 639,000 viewership count from the previous week’s Friday night edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 26th in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. The April 22, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 518,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.