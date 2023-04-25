NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Spring Breakin’ themed show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship
-Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase
-Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley vs. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James
-Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in a Trunk Match
-Oba Femi debuts
Powell’s POV: The goal of the trunk match is to shove the opponents into the trunk of a car. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
