NXT TV preview: The lineup for Halloween Havoc night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Lexis King (f/k/a Brian Pillman Jr.) makes his in-ring debut
-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin in a Lights Out match
-Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Devil’s Playground match
-Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match
-Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace in an NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match
Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host both nights of Halloween Havok. The band New Years Day will perform live. The Chase U duo won a tag team battle royal to earn their title shot. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
