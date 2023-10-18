NXT TV preview: The lineup for Halloween Havoc night one

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Lexis King (f/k/a Brian Pillman Jr.) makes his in-ring debut

-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin in a Lights Out match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Devil’s Playground match

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match

-Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace in an NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host both nights of Halloween Havok. The band New Years Day will perform live. The Chase U duo won a tag team battle royal to earn their title shot. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).