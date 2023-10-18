AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg (reports needed), last week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, John Nord, Simon Gotch

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. The show features the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale with the winner facing MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on next week’s show. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Rosenberg. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in the post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B- grade and really enjoyed the Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson main event until the cheap, yet expected, finish.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Nord is 64. He worked as Nord the Barbarian and The Berzerker.

-Simon Gotch (Seth Lesser) is 41.