AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

March 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jake Hager vs. Levi Shapiro

-Mighty Myra vs. Marina Shafir

-Jack Cartwheel vs. Brian Cage

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed

-Athena vs. Inder Mundi

-Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Starboy Charlie and Olumide.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.

