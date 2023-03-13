AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jake Hager vs. Levi Shapiro
-Mighty Myra vs. Marina Shafir
-Jack Cartwheel vs. Brian Cage
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed
-Athena vs. Inder Mundi
-Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Starboy Charlie and Olumide.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
