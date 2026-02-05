AEW Collision lineup: Loaded card for Grand Slam Australia

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the Saturday, February 14, edition of AEW Collision.

-MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Andrade El Idolo for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy vs. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a tornado tag match (the person who is pinned or submitted will have their head shaved)

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship

Powell’s POV: A loaded show. AEW Grand Slam Australia will be held on Saturday, February 14, in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena. AEW will run a “House Rules” event the next night in Brisbane, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Grand Slam Australia will be taped on Saturday and will be simulcast on the same night on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. It’s a shame the show isn’t available to stream live in North America, especially since it’s Valentine’s Day. With that in mind, Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night or on Sunday morning. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).