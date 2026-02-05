Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Lance Archer vs. Ben Bishop, Athena, Billie Starkz, and Shane Taylor vs. Shay KarMichael, Dae DeVille, and Devon Anello, Bear Bronson vs. Callux

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across eight different recent indy shows.

Empire State Wrestling, “Wrestlers” in Niagara Falls, New York, at Frontier Fire Hall on January 23, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a plain room with a high, pitched ceiling. Lighting was decent, and the crowd was 200-250.

Cheech vs. The Blade vs. Joey Janela vs. Vaughn Vertigo. This was second-to-last. I’m quite familiar with all four. The Blade apparently was a surprise participant — the lights went out, and the crowd went nuts for him in the ring when the lights came back on. He immediately attacked ROH veteran Cheech, and those two brawled to the floor. Meanwhile, Joey and Vaughn tied up in the ring. Cheech and Blade got back in, and everyone was going for rollups, and we had a standoff at 1:30. Joey and Blade locked up as the others were on the floor, and Janela hit some chops and a diving European Uppercut at 3:00.

Vaughn and Cheech slammed Joey’s head on the ring apron. They worked together in the ring to beat up Janela. Blade flipped Cheech to the floor at 5:00. Joey hit a top-rope moonsault press onto two guys, then a double suplex. Vaughn hit a discus forearm for a nearfall, but Cheech made the save at 6:30. Blade finally got back in and hit chops and forearm strikes on everyone. Blade hit a powerslam and a twisting neckbreaker on Cheech for a nearfall. Joey hit a superkick on Cheech. Vaughn hit a Dragon Suplex on Joey, so Joey hit a Dragon Suplex on Vaughn, and suddenly everyone was down at 8:00.

They all got to their knees, then feet, as they traded punches. We had a four-way submission spot. Cheech got a rollup on Joey with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall at 10:00. Joey hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Vaughn made the save. Joey hit a superkick on Vaughn, then a top-rope superplex. Vaughn hit an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker over his knee. Blade dropped Vaughn face-first, then hit a clothesline for the pin! That was really entertaining; everyone got their stuff in, and that was non-stop action.

The Blade defeated Joey Janela, Vaughn Vertigo, and Cheech at 11:36.

Warrior Wrestling “Ice Cold” in Chicago, Illinois, at Half Acre Beer Company on January 16, 2026 (free on YouTube)

So far, Warrior Wrestling has posted four matches as individual video files; the entire show is not available yet. (I previously reviewed the Jake Something vs. Bandido main event!) There is NO commentary and just two fan-cameras at ringside. They held a show in this brewery last month, and it was once again packed with maybe 300 people; I don’t doubt if it’s a sellout.

Lance Archer vs. Ben Bishop. Ben is about 6’11”, and he’s fairly muscular and was a bit taller, but Lance still has a bit of an overall size advantage. (I’ve said this before, but the first time I saw Bishop, at first glance, I thought he was former NXT wrestler Von Wagner.) They jawed at each other before Lance hit a shoulder block that only staggered Bishop. Ben dropped him with a Mafia Kick, and he again knocked Lance down with a back elbow and a clothesline at 2:00. Lance hit a running crossbody block, and Ben rolled to the floor to regroup.

They fought on the floor, going down an aisle, before returning to ringside. Lance hit a boot to the face as Bishop was seated in a chair at 4:00. Bishop accidentally chopped the ring post. Lance slammed Bishop onto a security guard at ringside! Lance threw Bishop and the security guard into the ring! However, Bishop scooped up this kid and threw him at Lance! The action stopped as someone in a pink shirt checked on the security guard, but Lance chokeslammed that guy at 5:30! Ben then chokeslammed the guy in a game of one-upmanship! Lance again chokeslammed the guy in pink, and he wisely rolled out of the ring.

So, Lance and Bishop turned back to each other and traded forearm strikes. Lance did an Undertaker-style tightrope walk and chop across the shoulder blade. Bishop set up for a chokeslam, but Lance blocked it and hit a clothesline. Bishop hit a sidewalk slam at 8:30! He played to the crowd, but he missed a guillotine leg drop. Archer hit a bodyslam. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Lance hit a jumping knee to the chin, then the Blackout (flipping Razor’s Edge) for the pin. That was really entertaining; I enjoyed them taking turns beating up that guy.

Lance Archer defeated Ben Bishop at 10:02.

West Coast Pro “Iron Sharpens Iron” in Pacifica, California, at the West Coast Pro Wrestling Training Academy on February 2, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This five-match, one-hour show that aired live on Monday was almost entirely comprised of students at their school. However, East Coast wrestler B3cca — an international superstar with top radio hits in Eastern Europe and a top 10 unsigned female wrestler in the U.S. — was there, so I thought I’d watch her match. I’ve seen shows from this training school before; it looks like a boxing gym with a low ceiling. The crowd was only about 25-30. Lighting is okay.

B3cca vs. Sweet Caroline. I’ve seen the tall, slender blonde Caroline maybe twice now. They immediately tied up on the mat. B3cca targeted the left arm and twisted it. She hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30. Caroline got up and hit one of her own! She hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall, and it sent B3cca to the floor to regroup. B3cca got in, hit a clothesline, and got a nearfall at 4:30.

B3cca slammed Caroline’s head on a top turnbuckle, and she was back in control. She planted her foot in Caroline’s throat, and she jawed with the ref. B3cca mounted Caroline and repeatedly punched her, then she nailed a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 7:00. Caroline fired up and hit some roundhouse kicks and an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. Caroline hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. B3cca hit a Shining Wizard and a Death Valley Driver. Caroline hit a running knee for the pin. Okay match; B3cca did a good job walking the rookie through this.

Sweet Caroline defeated B3cca at 9:23.

Metroplex Wrestling “MPX-Factor” in Bedford, Texas, at the MPX Event Centeron on January 30, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen a few shows in this small training center. I recognized just a few names of wrestlers in the undercard; none who had really stood out to me in the past. I opted to watch the main event.

Athena, Billie Starkz, and Shane Taylor vs. Shay KarMichael, Dae DeVille, and Devon Anello. I have seen the blonde Shay maybe twice, but her male teammates were new to me. Athena came out last, wearing her ROH Women’s Title. Shane opened against the short, bald Dae. Anello (think a 20-year-old Alberto Del Rio) entered and tried a shoulder tackle, but he ricocheted off of Shane. Shane splashed onto Devon in a corner and hit some loud chops at 2:30. He splashed onto both male opponents in the corner, tossed each across the ring, and hit a double clothesline.

Shay tagged in and tried flirting with Shane; he tagged out to Billie. Billie hit a big boot that dropped Shay. Shay grabbed Billie’s hair and yanked her to the mat and stomped on her at 4:30, then suplexed Starkz into a corner and hit a basement dropkick on her for a nearfall. Shay dragged Billie to her corner, so they could work her over. Dae splashed on Billie in a corner, then hit a fallaway slam at 6:30. Anello did some quick push-ups before kicking Starkz, then he hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30.

Anello hit a spinebuster, but he missed a Lionsault. Billie got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Athena finally got a hot tag at 10:30 and hit a shotgun dropkick on Dae, then a running punch to his jaw. Shane jumped in, but he was low-bridged to the floor. Anello hit a plancha onto him. Billie tagged back in and hit a spin kick on Shay. Dae and Anello hit a team faceplant move on Billie, but Athena made the save. Athena hit a faceplant on Shay and tied her up. A scrawny kid jumped in the ring and hit Athena, but Athena’s husband beat them up. Anello tossed Athena to the floor. However, Shane grabbed Anello and hit a package piledriver on him. He punched Dae in the jaw. Billie hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb on Dae for the pin.

Athena, Billie Starkz, and Shane Taylor defeated Shay KarMichael, Dae DeVille, and Devon Anello at 14:23

Action Wrestling “Newman Knightmare III,” in Newman, Georgia at Arnall Middle School, on January 30, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a school gymnasium, and they drew a good crowd of 250-300. Lighting was good.

Jameson Shook vs. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) for the TWE Title. Again, Shook is comparable to a young Sami Zayn, and Bosby is comparable to Jason Jordan; both are really talented. A nice babyface pop for Jameson, and they took turns playing to the crowd. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. Basic reversals early on, and they fought to the floor, where Shook pushed Bosby into the ring post. Shook picked up a kid in the front row and used his feet as a battering ram to knock Tim down at 2:00.

They fought to the top of the bleachers and through the crowd. They got back into the ring at 4:00, and Bosby took control and kept Shook grounded. He hit a bodyslam and sat on a turnbuckle and patted himself on the back. Shook hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a stunner for a nearfall, but Bosby got a foot on the ropes. Shook went to the top rope, but Hales struck Jameson with his backpack. The ref saw it and called for the bell. This match was the show-opener, and I was fearful of this type of outcome because this easily could have been the main event.

Jameson Shook defeated Tim Bosby via DQ to retain the TWE Title at 8:51.

Dairan Bengston vs. Stunt Marshall for the Action Wrestling Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Marshall before; he’s a Black man, and he has his hair brushed straight up. He has a good physique and may be bigger than Darian. Bengston will be in the prestigious Jersey J-Cup this weekend. A basic tie-up to open. Darian applied the Cattle Mutilation early on, but Stunt quickly got to the ropes at 2:00. They fought on the floor and looped the ring. In the ring, Darian hit some clotheslines. Stunt snapped Darian’s throat over the top rope at 4:30, then he threw Darian into the ring post, and he kept Darian grounded.

Stunt stood on Bengston’s hair and pulled on the wrists at 7:30, as he kept Darian on the mat. Stunt hit a Pounce and celebrated. Darian hit the top-rope Whisper In the Wind (corkscrew cannonball), and they were both down at 9:30. Darian hit a European Uppercut and a twisting kick in the corner and a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Darian again applied the Cattle Mutilation, but Stunt got a foot on the ropes. Stunt hit a short-arm clothesline and a release suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. Darian again applied the Cattle Mutilation. Stunt escaped and hit a Fameasser leg drop. Darian hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant off the ropes for the pin! Good action.

Darian Bengston defeated Stunt Marshall to retain the Action Wrestling Title at 13:21.

Power Pro Lucha “F.I.S.T. Of The North Star” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Arlen Specter US Squash Center, on January 25, 2026 (IWTV)

I watched a few matches from this venue before — it appears to be almost in a food court area at a mall. It’s an attractive space, and it’s well-lit. Alyssa Marino provided commentary, and I love her knowledge and style.

Harleen Lopez vs. Gabby Forza for the Prodigy Cup. Lopez is tough-as-nails, and I’ve liked what I’ve seen from her. (Think a female version of Mike Santana in demeanor and how she carries herself.) As usual, Gabby has the power advantage. They locked up, and Gabby easily threw her to the mat. Harleen hit an armdrag and a running back elbow in the corner at 2:30. Gabby hit a snap suplex, a bodyslam, and a senton for a nearfall at 4:00.

Gabby hit her running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. She suplexed Harleen across the ring, then a pumphandle suplex at 6:00, then a German Suplex. Harleen fired back with a back suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Harleen spun her to the mat and locked in a crossface! Gabby powered to her feet and hit a Samoan Drop to escape! Nice!

Gabby hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Harleen hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, with the last one sending Gabby into the turnbuckles. Lopez hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Harleen tied her up, but Gabby stood up and hit a powerbomb to escape at 10:30. Gabby cut her in half with a spear for a nearfall, but Harleen got to the ropes. Harleen hit a chop block on the back of the leg, then she applied an Octopus Stretch! Gabby fought it, but she eventually tapped out! I really enjoyed that.

Harleen Lopez defeated Gabby Forza to retain the Prodigy Cup at 11:46.

Bear Bronson vs. Callux. My first time seeing the heavyset, masked luchador Callux. His gear is black and purple, and he got a nice babyface pop. They took a while to tie up, and they traded shoulder blocks; Callux appears to actually be a bit taller and a bit thicker than Bronson! Callux hit a bodyslam at 5:30, then he clotheslined Bear over the top rope to the floor. Callux dove through the ropes onto Bear! Bear then hit his own dive onto Callux. They fought on the floor. Bear bodyslammed him onto a thin mat at ringside at 8:00.

In the ring, Bronson backed Callux into a corner and repeatedly chopped him. He nailed his butt drop to Callux’ sternum for a nearfall at 10:00. Callux hit a suplex then a powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded chops while on their knees; they both pulled down the straps of their singlets and continued to trade blows. Bear hit a modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:30. Callux missed a Swanton Bomb. Bear nailed a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They got up and hit stereo clotheslines. Callux hit a Black Hole Slam for the pin! An entertaining big-man match.

Callux defeated Bear Bronson at 16:44.

Create A Pro “The Cap Bowl: Tag Team Gauntlet,” in Lynbrook, N.Y., at KOC Hall on February 1, 2025 (live and free on YouTube).

This is a well-lit ballroom; they’ve run shows here before.

Bobby Orlando vs. Alex Reynolds. Again, Alex has been dressing like a snobby aristocrat; think Hunter Heart Helmsley when he debuted in the WWF. Reynolds hit a Mafia Kick, and the ref immediately called for the bell! Alex was still disrobing from his aristocratic clothing. Bobby hit a shotgun dropkick into a corner, then a suplex at 2:00. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Reynolds hit a slingshot elbow drop, and he finally had a chance to unbutton his black shirt and remove it. They fought to the floor.

In the ring, Reynolds hit a running knee, then a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 5:30. He choked Bobby and kept him grounded. Bobby fired up and hit some clotheslines and a bulldog, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Bobby clotheslined him to the floor, then dove onto him at 9:00. In the ring, Bobby hit his Athena-style flying stunner, but Reynolds rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. In the ring, Bobby hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Reynolds threw a fireball in Bobby’s eyes, then hit a Lungblower move to the chest for the tainted pin.

Alex Reynolds defeated Bobby Orlando at 10:27.

Live Pro Wrestling “Saturday Night at the Vault,” in New Bedford, Mass., on January 3, 2026 (free YouTube).

This seven-match show was just uploaded to YouTube this week as individual files for each match; there isn’t a single video for the entire show. This is a music hall, and the crowd was maybe 150. I’m familiar with everyone in the lineup.

Dustin Waller vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella). Thomas and Sidney talked on the floor. Bakabella got in as a distraction; Channing jumped in from behind and struck Dustin, and we’re underway! Dustin hit some chops. Sidney grabbed Waller’s ankle. Dustin hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. Channing hit a backbreaker over his knee and took control. He stomped on Waller in the corner, and Sidney reached in and choked Dustin. Channing hit another backbreaker over his knee at 3:30 for a nearfall.

Dustin fired up and hit a series of kicks; he went for the Lethal Injection, but Channing blocked it, and Channing hit a German Suplex. Channing blocked a huracanrana and turned it into a Boston Crab! Dustin spun him to the mat and got a nearfall at 7:00. Channing again blocked a Lethal Injection. Moments later, Dustin finally hit the Lethal Injection! Bakabella got on the apron, so Dustin pulled him into the ring. Sidney got a back of powder, but Dustin was ready for it and kicked the powder back into Sidney’s eyes! However, Channing rolled up Dustin with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Decent while it lasted.

Channing Thomas defeated Dustin Waller at 8:09.

Liviyah vs. Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella). This was the main event. Liviyah is champion here, but the belt is not on the line. The crowd chanted “Happy birthday!” at Liviyah; I think she’s turned 19? Liviyah is maybe 5’9″ but she’s still giving up a lot of size. She knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, she hit a Russian Legseep at 2:00. Brett Ryan Gosselin was on commentary and just confirmed Liviyah is now 19. They fought to the floor, and Greene was in charge. He slammed her back-first on the ring apron at 4:00.

In the ring, Greene hit a back suplex and remained in charge. On the floor, she hit some chops and forearm strikes. She hit a running crossbody block as Greene was seated in a chair at 7:00, and she rolled him back into the ring. She hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a flying crossbody block and a Helluva Kick, then a German Suplex at 8:30. She hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Greene hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall. Greene hit some chops in the corner, but she got underneath him and hit a powerbomb for a visual pin at 11:00; Bakaballa pulled the ref to the floor.

Sidney got into the ring and tried to encourage Greene. She got up, but Sidney punched Liviyah! Sidney called Channing to the ring. Sidney handed Greene a title belt, but he was hesitant about using it. He swung but pulled up before hitting her! Someone chased Channing to the back. Commissioner Teddy Goodz came out of the back and ordered Bakabella to set down the belt. Teddy said he was suspending Bakabella for 67 days. (In theory, this match was still going on, but it had come to a complete halt.) Liviyah got up and speared Sidney. Greene superkicked Liviyah, and he got the ref! Liviyah got a rollup for a nearfall, then a spear for a nearfall at 16:30. He did a slingshot to send her into the turnbuckle, then he suplexed her into the corner and hit a piledriver for the pin!

Anthony Greene defeated Liviyah at 17:16.

* Greene got on the mic and noted she is the champion, and he handed the belt back to her. He cut a nice babyface pop, putting her over for how talented she is at just age 19. He hugged her and led the crowd in singing “happy birthday” to her.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action, but as I noted… seven of these eight shows are available in their entirety. (About half of the Warrior Wrestling show is now up.) Point being… watching all these shows would take perhaps 20 hours… which is why I had to pick and choose the matches that intrigued me the most.