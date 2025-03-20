What's happening...

03/20 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Combo Show: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW Championship, John Cena and Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania 41, and more

March 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Sean Plichta co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW Championship, John Cena and Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania 41, and more (63:10)…

Note: This show as intended to be a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, but it is being converted to a combo show this week due to a late change while Jake Barnett is on vacation.

Topics

