What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship

March 20, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 658,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 628,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 676,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the March 20, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 800,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.