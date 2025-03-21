WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Belfast and Nottingham (reports needed), Killer Kelly, Chris Candido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air on same day tape delay from Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena. The show features appearances by Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday and Sunday’s “Slam Dunk” editions of AEW Collision were taped on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The one-hour shows will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 10CT/11ET or after NCAA basketball tournament coverage. My reviews of the show will be available on delay rather than live. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Bologna and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Nottingham, England at Motorpoint Arena on Sunday with a live event. There are no matches advertised on the host venue’s website, but the show will likely feature the same lineup as the Belfast event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) is 33.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.