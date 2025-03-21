TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne in a non-title match

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match

-Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

-Chavo Guerrero Jr., Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Frankie Kazarian

-Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 15 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).