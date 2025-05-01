What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Tonight’s live Rebellion fallout show, later start time

May 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Frankie Kazarian and TNA Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Indi Hartwell speaks

-Moose vs. Zachary Wentz for the X Division Title

-Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

-Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee

-Mike Santana in action

-TNA International Champion Steve Maclin speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact will air live from Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. The show will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at the later start time of 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

