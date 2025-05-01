Details on WWE star Liv Morgan’s movie role

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is listed as a cast member for the movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Morgan will play a politician’s daughter who goes missing. The film will be directed by Takashi Miike, and will also star Shun Oguri and Lily James. Deadline.com reports that the movie will start production this month in Tokyo, and the film will have a theatrical release in the United States.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to how long Morgan will be away from WWE. I suspect it won’t be too long, given that she and Raquel Rodriguez just regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Morgan previously had a role in The Kill Room in 2023, and she also appeared in an episode of the Chucky television series.