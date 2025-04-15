WWE Smackdown rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.551 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.578 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.47 rating. One year earlier, the April 12, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.499 million viewers and a 0.76 rating for the WrestleMania XL fallout show.