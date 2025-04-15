NXT in Orlando, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Austin Aries

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode focuses on Tony Atlas.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 47.