NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kushida and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (Reed earns a future NXT North American Title shot with a win).

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai.

-Adam Cole interviewed by Arash Markazi.

