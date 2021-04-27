NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Kushida and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.
-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (Reed earns a future NXT North American Title shot with a win).
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai.
-Adam Cole interviewed by Arash Markazi.
