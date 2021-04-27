What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

April 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kushida and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (Reed earns a future NXT North American Title shot with a win).

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai.

-Adam Cole interviewed by Arash Markazi.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Topics

