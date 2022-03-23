What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Stand & Deliver go-home show

March 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong in a second chance qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

-Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

