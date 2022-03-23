NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The updated card for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on April 2 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. “MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Gunther vs. LA Knight.

Powell’s POV: Shirai and Ray won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and announced that they were adding themselves to the NXT Women’s Championship match rather than challenging for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. NXT added the Gunther vs. Knight match, and Sikoa and Waller qualifier for the ladder match on last night’s television show. The final entrant in the ladder match will be determined in a second chance qualifier on Tuesday’s show featuring Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong.

NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on WrestleMania Saturday at noonCT/1ET and will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). John Moore will cover the show live as it streams, and Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same day audio review.