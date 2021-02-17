“Young Rock” premiere viewership count

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “Young Rock” premiere delivered 5.034 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” finished second in its time slot in the battle with other broadcast networks. A CBS rerun of “NCIS” finished first with 5.628 million viewers. “Young Rock” finished second to only fellow NBC show “This Is Us” in the adults 18-49 demographic amongst all network shows on Tuesday night. On a side note, the WWE Raw ratings are scheduled to be released this afternoon. The cable ratings are delayed this week due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday.