AEW executive Cody comments on regaining the Cody Rhodes name from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive Cody took part in a media conference call on Thursday to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Cody spoke about regaining the rights to the Cody Rhodes name after WWE cancelled its trademark on Tuesday. Cody said that he does not intend to use the name in AEW, but he does look forward to using it for third party ventures.

Powell’s POV: Cody opted against sharing any details about regaining the name from WWE. He simply said that there were no hard feelings on either side. We should have the audio of the media call available later today as a free podcast.



