11/05 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody Rhodes discussing Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Thursday while promoting Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The topics include getting the rights to the Cody Rhodes name back and whether he intends to use it on television, using the NWA Women’s Championship in AEW, talent recruitment, early vows that AEW would be a sports-centric product, AEW medical protocol and meeting with Chris Nowinski today, the storyline build for the AEW Women’s Title match at Full Gear, facing Darby Allin at Full Gear, the purpose of AEW Dark, the TNT Championship, AEW in the UK, the Young Bucks saying they won’t challenge for the AEW Tag Titles if they lose at Full Gear and his own vow to never challenge for the AEW Title, being a leader, a second show on TNT, the possibility of another match with Nick Aldis, using licensed music, and more…

