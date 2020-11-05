NXT TV viewership for the Halloween Havoc follow-up edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 610,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 876,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 68th with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the night by delivering 717,000 viewers on TNT and finished 56th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. Both shows were clearly affected by the U.S. Presidential election coverage by the cable news networks. Plus, NXT was coming off the Halloween Havoc episode, which performed stronger than usual.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...