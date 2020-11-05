AEW Dynamite viewership for the Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 717,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 781,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 56th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 610,000 viewers and a .14 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows were clearly affected by the U.S. Presidential election coverage.



