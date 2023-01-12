Arn Anderson updates Barry Windham’s health, what Brock Anderson will do to get more reps, looks back on being in the Four Horsemen with Ric Flair, Brian Pillman, and Chris Benoit

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

Barry Windham: “I just hung up with Tony [Hunter], who does my bookings and all of my appearances. He just called as I was getting on (this podcast) and I told him I was gonna call him back. But he did get in touch and find out Barry is staying with [Mike] Rotunda and he’s getting better. I’d imagine he’s gonna have a long road back. But it’s good he’s got family and I’m sure they’re looking after him, taking care of him and my thoughts and prayers are with him and that was a close call.”

On son Brock Anderson needing reps: “Well, we [Arn and Brock] work for AEW and we’re under contract. Right now, there’s a full roster, it’s hard to get everybody on TV every week and we understand that. So Brock and I are gonna reach out and go visit some schools and Dr. Tom’s [Prichard]. You know, our school, obviously Billy Gunn and company are masterminding down there, Q.T. [Marshall] in Atlanta and we’re gonna do some independent stuff and some signings, and we’re gonna try our best to stay busy until they give us the call and hopefully, we’ll be ready in AEW.”

The Four Horsemen with Anderson, Ric Flair, Brian Pillman, and Chris Benoit: “We didn’t have a company behind us. We were just thrown together just because it might’ve looked good on paper but you gotta have the support of the creative and I don’t think we were ever meant to get a push. It was probably viewed that height mattered. If you ever been in a ring with Benoit or Dean [Malenko], height does not matter, trust me.”

