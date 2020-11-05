Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Full Gear go-home show with Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow, Miro vs. Trent, Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Join me for live coverage of AEW Full Gear on Saturday. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my same night audio review of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday, and they will hear an audio review of Full Gear co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Saturday. Join us on our ad-free website and enjoy all of our audio content via PWMembership.net.

AEW Dynamite Hits

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston: An outstanding verbal exchange featuring two of the best talkers in the game. We saw Moxley beat Kingston. There’s no reason to suspect a title change on Saturday. And yet they talked me into wanting to see their match. Mission accomplished.

Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow: I would normally question which heel team the company wanted viewers to root for in these situations, but that wasn’t a problem in this heel vs. heel match. Guevara worked a high flying babyface style and had the crowd (and spectator wrestlers) with him. MJF going over in the end was clearly the right call heading into his Full Gear match with Chris Jericho, which looks like a blast on paper.

Miro vs. Trent: It’s nice to be able to place Miro in this section for the first time in recent memory. This match was the highlight of his AEW run to date and it wasn’t even close. Trent has good matches with everyone and brought out the best in Miro. Here’s hoping we get more of this badass Miro and less of silly gamer Miro going forward.

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party: The Bucks needed a little momentum heading into their tag title match with FTR on Saturday and they got it in this match. They also worked in a Matt Jackson ankle injury, so it should be interesting to see how that factors into the Full Gear match. The post match attack by FTR was fine, but poor Cash Wheeler had to sit on the ropes longer than he should have while waiting for Hangman Page to come out and make the save.

Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10: This didn’t feel like a loaded main event heading into a pay-per-view, but the match featured good action from bell to bell. I thought this might be the night that Brodie Lee returned, but no such luck. Cody showed really good fire during his post match promo and did a nice job of telling a story heading into his match with Darby Allin without getting a verbal assist from the dark and brooding Allin character.

Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet: A dominant squash win for Rose heading into her title match with Hikaru Shida on Saturday. The AEW Women’s Title match didn’t get a lot of creative love going into the pay-per-view, but it basically sells itself for regular viewers.

AEW Dynamite Misses

None: The production team had a really good week with the strong video packages for the FTR vs. Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page matches. And while there’s no telling whether it will play into the pay-per-view, the Pac video was also strong. But this was more than just videos. This was a really good go-home show that delivered quality hype in one form or another for the pay-per-view matches. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone speaking with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega about their tournament final match were both compelling interviews.