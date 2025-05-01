AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The annual Memorial Day weekend event

What's happening...

May 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 25 in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finals

-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finals

Powell’s POV: Hangman Page beat Kyle Fletcher in a semifinal match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW appears to be setting up another Anarchy in the Arena match for this event, but they have not officially announced it. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing. I will also host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

