AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live show (DVR note)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a street fight

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in a wildcard qualifier for the tournament for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Rampage will air live tonight after Dynamite from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The show is bumped from its Friday time slot due to NCAA basketball coverage. With Rampage moving from TNT to TBS this week, those of you who have the show set to record weekly made need to do it manually this time around. Join me for my live review of Rampage as the show airs on TBS at 9CT/10ET. Don Murphy’s reviews will return when the show goes back to its usual Friday time slot.