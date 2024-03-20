Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Diamond Dallas Page, WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Diamond Dallas Page delivered 368,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 30th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena averaged 330,000 viewers for A&E and finished 46th in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s Scott Hall biography tallied 407,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels had 368,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, while the Rivals show focuses on The Hardys vs. The Dudleys vs. Edge and Christian.
