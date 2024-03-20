Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Diamond Dallas Page, WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Diamond Dallas Page delivered 368,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 30th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena averaged 330,000 viewers for A&E and finished 46th in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Scott Hall biography tallied 407,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels had 368,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, while the Rivals show focuses on The Hardys vs. The Dudleys vs. Edge and Christian.