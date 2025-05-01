ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Red Velvet vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s TV Title
-Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa
-“The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison vs. “SAP” Serpentico and Angelico
-Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor in action
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
