ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Red Velvet vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa

-“The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison vs. “SAP” Serpentico and Angelico

-Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).