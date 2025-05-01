What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

May 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Red Velvet vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa

-“The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison vs. “SAP” Serpentico and Angelico

-Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor in action

