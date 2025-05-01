What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The Beach Break edition

May 1, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Wednesday, May 14 edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: The cage match stipulation was added on last night’s Dynamite. The Beach Break-themed show will be held in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. I like that AEW announced this match a few weeks out, but it’s odd that they did not announce any matches for next week’s Dynamite in Detroit, Michigan.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.