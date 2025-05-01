AEW Dynamite preview: The Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Wednesday, May 14 edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: The cage match stipulation was added on last night’s Dynamite. The Beach Break-themed show will be held in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. I like that AEW announced this match a few weeks out, but it’s odd that they did not announce any matches for next week’s Dynamite in Detroit, Michigan.