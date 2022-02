CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dustin Rhodes addressed his standing with AEW on Tuesday via social media: “No I am not leaving. I like it here in AEW.”

Powell’s POV: With today’s announcement that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are leaving AEW, the status of Dustin was a question that a number of fans had, so it’s good to see him clarify his status.