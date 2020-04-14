AEW Being The Elite video: Under The Limit Battle Royale, Matt Hardy, SCU, Private Party, Young Bucks, Britt Baker, Tony Schiavone, Luchasaurus, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the second part of episode 199 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show includes Matt Hardy explaining the comedic rules of the Under The Limit Battle Royale, SCU, a fun Private Party backyard skit, Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone check in, Luchasaurus has a bad dream, and Kenny Omega has to use the bathroom. Finally, the Under The Limit Battle Royale takes place with the winner earning a main event match in which he chooses his opponent for next week’s BTE episode 200.

It’s worth nothing that the YouTube listing also includes a statement about how the BTE group is “obeying all stay at home orders and following all necessary precautions.” I’m not sure how this qualifies as following stay at home orders unless the wrestlers featured in the ring are all living with the Bucks, but hopefully they are sincere about the rest of the statement.



