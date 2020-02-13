MLW announces debuting wrestler, returning wrestler for Intimidation Games event, Court Bauer vows the card will “blow your mind”

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW announced that Chris Dickinson will make his debut for the company at the Intimidation Games on April 18 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. Read the official announcement at MLW.com

-MLW also announced that Laredo Kid will appear at the Intimidation Games event. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.

-MLW CEO Court Bauer offered strong hype for the Intimidation Games card in the Laredo Kid press release. “Chicago fans have been a big part of MLW’s success, so we’ve decided to return with a super stacked card and it starts with reintroducing great talent like Laredo Kid,” Bauer said. “This is a fan appreciation night that I expect will blow your mind when you see the full card.”

Powell’s POV: MLW is also advertising Jacob Fatu and the rest of Contra Unit, The Von Erichs, LA Park, Brian Pillman Jr., Zenshi, Mance Warner, Hijo de LA Park, The Dynasty, Konnan, Injustice, Savio Vega, Logan Creed, and backstage interviewer Alicia Atout for the event. I like the addition of Dickinson, and Kid always impresses.



