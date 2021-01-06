1/6 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of New Year’s Smash night one with Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, Snoop Dogg appearance

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 67)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired live January 6, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and guest Chris Jericho checked in. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match. Excalibur told the story from Dark that Daniels and Kazarian will stop teaming together if they lose a tag match. Jericho said they honor their stipulations in AEW.

The Bucks hit a double team move on Bowens for a near fall. Ross said a normal guy on a normal night would have lost. Nick and Kazarian teamed up for a BTE Trigger and had the match won, but one of the heels broke up the pin. The Bucks hit a series of superkicks on each of their opponents.

The Bucks set up for a Meltzer Driver, but Nick was pulled from the apron. In the ring, Evans rolled Matt into a pin for a near fall. Daniels helped out and then the Bucks set up for the move again, but Nick dove onto the heels at ringside instead. Daniels performed a moonsault into a spike piledriver from Matt, which led to the pin.

Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian defeated Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Angelico, and Jack Evans in 10:00.

After the match, Kazarian explained that he and Daniels are finished as a team the next time they lose a match. Kazarian said that’s not happening on his watch. Daniels took the mic and said they have the back of the Bucks aside from when they meet for the AEW Tag Titles. Daniels said they don’t just want the titles, they want to beat the best team on the planet to win the titles. The Bucks shook hands with Daniels and Kazarian…

A monster truck was shown driving around in the parking lot. It was a “Go Big Show” truck. The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments, including Sting appearing and a weigh-in for next week’s TNT Title match. Ross noted that Jon Moxley would return after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good action packed opener. I like that Caster and Bowens were made to look good despite their team taking the loss. I was also happy to see them explain the Daniels and Kazarian angle from Dark. I’m curious to see if this will lead to the in-ring retirement of Daniels or a heel turn by he or Kazarian or even both. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight, but he should be back next week. I don’t want to start any rumors, but I believe he was in Washington D.C. earlier today. Okay, not really, just a bad joke.

Jon Moxley made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Moxley said fans may have expected him to cuss up a storm and scream bloody murder about what happened when he lost the AEW Championship. He said bitching and moaning is a waste of time. He said sometimes you’re on the bad end of a bad deal. When that happens, you ensure. He said you plant your feet firmly on the ground and stare down that adversity and don’t back down an inch.

Moxley asked what to do with Kenny Omega and the guy who looks like a used car salesman (Don Callis). Moxley said an appropriate response would be to beat them both up with a crowbar, but the AEW Championship is on the line. Moxley said he gave his heart and soul to protect the integrity of that championship. Moxley spoke about Rey Fenix getting the opportunity and it’s not his right to interfere in another man’s destiny.

Moxley said Omega will never be safe. He looked into the camera and said, “I will get even and then some.” Moxley said the boogeyman will be lurking over Omega’s shoulder. He promised that Omega would look into the eyes of the devil and beg for mercy when he realizes that he crossed the wrong guy…

Powell’s POV: The usual excellent mic work from Moxley. I love the way he explained why he wouldn’t be going after Omega before or during the main event.

Dasha interviewed Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy outside the building and asked about Trent. Cassidy said he would be sidelined four to five months with a torn pectoral muscle. Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford showed up. Miro said the injury sucks for Trent, but it sucks Taylor and Cassidy because he knows that Trent is the leader of their “little group.”

Miro said he could be the leader of their group if he washed his car and did other chores. Taylor countered by asking for a match with Miro next week. Miro asked to raise the stakes by saying that Taylor would be his young boy if he loses next week. Taylor agreed, saying whatever gets rid of Miro sooner…

Powell’s POV: Lousy news regarding Trent. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. The gimmick of Taylor being forced to be Miro’s errand boy if he loses next week could be fun.

2. Wardlow vs. Jake Hager. Ross noted that Hager is from the same hometown as the late Danny Hodge. A pre-taped Warlow promo aired with him saying that he would give Hager a war. MJF, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara watched the match from the stage. They cut to a picture-in-picture break after both men clotheslined each other at ringside. [C]

Hager escaped Wardlow attempting an F10. Hager knocked Wardlow down with a clothesline. Hager slammed Wardlow and covered him for a two count. Hager applied an ankle lock, but Wardlow kicked him to break free. Hager ended up on the apron. Wardlow performed a shoulder block that knocked him to the floor.

Later, Hager put Wardlow in his finishing hold while standing on the ropes. Wardlow dropped down, causing Hager’s head to hit the turnbuckle. Wardlow followed up with an F10 and scored the pin…

Wardlow defeated Jake Hager in roughly 10:00.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining big man match. It was a pleasant surprise to see a clean finish. Wardlow seems to get better with each outing.

Backstage, the Private Party tag team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy brought gin and didn’t have the juice. Snoop Dogg showed up and placed juice on the table. Matt Hardy arrived with contracts for Private Party. He said he would get 30 percent, but it’s a fee that would pay off in spades. Hardy said he can’t wait for Private Party to be iconic. Hardy said he’s not a monster, they can still use Cameo and Twitch. Funny…

“Team Taz” Taz, Hook, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks made their entrance… [C]

Darby Allin made his entrance. Tony Schiavone hosted the weigh-in and pointed out that Allin was holding the new TNT Championship belt because the previous belt was given to Brodie Lee’s son. Cage weighed in at 270. Allin weighed in at 170.

Schiavone noted the 100 pound weight difference. Taz pointed out that Allin was wearing a jacket and chains. Allin took the mic and said people say the match is nine months in the making, but it’s 27 years in the making because he’s put up with shit (kinda censored) his whole life.

Allin said everyone knows how it ends, let’s get to the fun part. Allin picked up his skateboard. Taz started talking about how he gave Allin a chance, but Taz was interrupted.

Sting made his entrance and joined Allin in the ring. Team Taz headed to the stage. Taz said he’s sick of the snow and he’s sick of Allin. Taz vowed that Cage would win the TNT Championship next week. Sting and Allin stood in the ring and looked at one another. Jericho said he likes their unholy alliance. Sting pointed at Allin with his bat, then they left the ring…

Powell’s POV: I enjoy the weigh-in approach. It helps create a big fight feel for AEW’s title matches and it’s a nice change from the overdone pro wrestling contract signing segment.

MJF was shown backstage. There was a commotion in the background. MJF warned the cameraman to stand back. MJF approached an angry Jake Hager and tried to give him a pep talk. Hager said MJF almost got dropped, but he said he was cool and thanked him for checking on him…

Ross hyped Cody vs. Matt Sydal for after the break and said Snoop Dogg would be at ringside… [C]

Highlights aired from AEW Dark of Brodie Lee Jr. telling Marko Stunt that he’s always with people who are bigger than him…

Backstage, Alex Marvez asked Stunt what’s next for Jurassic Express while Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy stood by. Before Stunt could say much, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Tully Blanchard showed up and mocked Stunt, who said he would take Luchasaurus’s spot next week and kick their asses. The FTR duo mocked him, then Blanchard told him to worry about a flashback while patting him on the head. Stunt’s partners held him back…

3. Cody (w/Snoop Dogg) vs. Matt Sydal. Snoop came out with Cody and then stood on the entrance ramp to watch the match whole holding Arn Anderson’s playbook.

[Hour Two] The match spilled to ringside. Cody tried to punch Sydal, who moved, causing Cody to hit Serpentico, who was behind the barricade in the spectator wrestler section. The wrestlers were back in the ring heading into a PIP break. [C]