1/6 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of New Year’s Evil featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match, Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest, Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired January 6, 2021 on USA Network

The show started off with Dexter Lumis walking up to a production console in an empty WWE Performance Center. Lumis flicked some lights on and off to test out the equipment. They then cut to him pulling a fuse box switch which turned on the lights at the PC revealing the crowd and show graphics…

Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Vic and Wade checked in from ringside…

1. Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett). Scarlett wore a sleeved and skintight leotard at ringside. Vic Joseph noted that this match would be shown commercial free. Priest and Kross dragged a collar and elbow lockup to ringside. Kross and Priest then traded footsies, keeping their distance with Tae Kwon Do strikes. Priest landed a clean blow, which enraged Kross. Kross closed the distance and planted Priest with a front cradle suplex. Kross hit Priest with corner lariats and an Exploder Suplex. Priest powered out of a butterfly stretch. Kross dumped Priest to ringside with a lariat.

Kross tossed Priest, knee first, into the steel steps. Priest kicked Kross to avoid getting hit by the steel steps in Kross’s hands. Kross gave Priest shortarm gut punches, with Priest giving Kross a defiant smile. Priest then no-sold Kross’s punches. Priest managed to stagger Kross a bit with a kick. Priest hit Kross with an ear clap and elevated Flatliner. Priest went for a suplex, but his ribs gave up on him. Priest managed to ring Kross’s bell with a lariat. Priest got a two count after a Broken Arrow.

Kross blocked a Cyclone Kick. Priest blocked a Doomsday Saito. Priest turned Taekwondo kicks into Muay Thai Clinch knees. Priest slammed Kross’s shoulder to the mat. Priest locked Kross in a Butterfly Submission. Kross escaped with a pin attempt. Kross gave Priest’s ribs some elbows. Priest and Kross then traded fighting spirit boots. Both men traded CQC combinations, which turned into Tae Kwon Do combinations. Priest hit Kross with a springboard cannonball. Priest got momentum back after a lariat, leading to a two count.

Kross gave Priest boots while Priest was in the Tree of Woe. Kross dropped the kneepad and drove his knee into Priest’s ribs. Priest held on to the ropes to block a Super Doomsday Saito, which Barrett noted Kross used to win the NXT Championship. Priest escaped and managed to plant Kross with a delayed Razor’s Edge. Kross and Priest brawled between the ropes. Priest sent Kross to ringside with a spinning roundhouse. Priest hit Kross with a springboard Tope Con Hilo.

Priest hit Kross with a Spinning Heel Kick. Priest hit Kross with the South of Heaven for a two count nearfall. Kross reversed a Reckoning with an Overhead Suplex. Kross planted Priest with a Jackknife Bomb for a two count. Priest hit Kross with a cyclone kick. Kross powered through and lifted Priest, ramming his ribs into the steel pillar at ringside. Kross hit Priest with a suplex on the steel steps. Priest then glared and allowed Priest to stand up. Kross hit Priest with a roundhouse to the temple. Priest no-sold Kross’s Doomsday Saito, but Kross followed through with a Northern Lariat for the win.

Karrion Kross defeated Damian Priest via pinfall in 15:27

Kross and Scarlett posed at the top of the ramp…

Vic Joseph hyped Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An entertaining match between both men. It confuses me sometimes when critics criticize Kross’s matches as “boring”. Kross is methodical and practical which leads to moves that look painful and realistic. Kross was solid here, and I’m still telling ya’ll that you’ve haven’t seen the best of Kross still. The dude can be very violent with good martial arts fundamentals. Speaking of Martial Arts, Priest was very good too and I really like his usage of Tae Kwon Do strikes which I feel is a underutilized and very flashy martial art that needs to be utilized more often. Good story told too, with the rib injury. Going into this match, it seemed like this might be Priest’s last match in NXT given who they pulled him quickly into this big match. I sure hope not. Priest is a very versatile badass that can wrestle, talk, and look like a badass. The main roster doesn’t really know how to sell badasses not named Brock Lesnar and even they marginalize Lesnar’s from his potential.

Vic Joseph hyped up the Dusty Classic starting next week…

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong were interviewed about wrestling Breezango next week in the Dusty Classic first run. Cole hyped up Cole and Strong bringing back the UE “Golden Prophesy”. Strong talked about Breezango being a bit goofy but being good wrestlers. Cole talked about Kyle O’Reilly starting off the Golden Prophesy tonight by beating Finn Balor…

James Drake and Zack Gibson were shown standing in the crowd…

Lucha House Party made their entrance. Gran Metalik was dressed as a Blue Power Ranger with Lince Dorado dressed up as the Mighty Morphin’ Megazord (Metalik is an avid Super Sentai fan, Japanese Power Rangers. He even came out to one of his bigger matches dressed as Gokai Silver). Santos Escobar made his entrance in Gladiator gear. He was flanked by Wilde and Mendoza…

2. Santos Escobar (w/Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) vs. Gran Metalik (w/Lince Dorado) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar and Metalik started out the match with lucha chain wrestling. Metalik taunted Escobar with a Tope fakeout. Metalik used his agility to avoid Escobar’s strikes. Metalik hit Escobar with a tightrope huracanrana. Metalik nailed Escobar with an Asai Suplex. Metalik hit Escobar with a step up slingshot senton for a two count. Escobar avoided a moonsault with Metalik landing on his feet.

Escobar blocked a huracanrana, looked a bit ugly but it was effective, on the apron. Escobar slammed Metalik into the plexiglass heading into the Picture-in-picture commercial.[c]

Escobar carried Metalik to the top rope. Escobar gave Metalik a Military Press on the top turnbuckle. Wade Barrett noted that before Escobar was champion, the Cruiserweight Title was defended on WWE Pre-shows and he brought the title to be defended on Takeovers. Metalik got a two count on Escobar after a Sunset Bomb. Escobar slammed Metalik to the mat and got a two count. Metalik sent Escobar to ringside with a dropkick and Metalik hit Escobar with a step up Tope Con Hilo.

Metalik hit Escobar with a slingshot splash. Metalik got a two count. Metalik hit Escobar with a gamengiri. Escobar hit Metalik with a knee to send Metalik to ringside. Escobar hit Metalik with the Arrow from the Depths of Hell at ringside. Metalik kicked out at two in the ring. Metalik fended off Escobar from taking his mask off. Dorado did a dive to prevent Wilde and Mendoza from interfering. Metalik hit Escobar with a diving tackle for a two count. Escobar knocked Metalik off the top rope. Escobar hit Metalik with the Phantom Driver for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Gran Metalik via pinfall in 12:27 to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Rhea Ripley was shown working out backstage in preparation for her match…

A vignette aired of Xia Li doing weapon training. It said she would be returning to NXT after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A wonderful Lucha Libre style match with both men being allowed to wrestle the way they know how to wrestle. Metalik on the main roster is a 50 second jobber which is a bit of disrespect to how smooth and good he is as a luchador. This was one of Escobar’s better matches in WWE too, with a good bell-to-bell story, which is paramount in Hijo Del Fantasma matches. So far, this NXT show is very Takeover-y, which is what you would hope with such a card. O’Reilly vs. Balor should definitely take this show up to another level once we get to those brawlers.

Mercedes Martinez cut a promo backstage where she talked about Io Shirai not looking too badass after she put her through the bottom of the table. Martinez said she doesn’t care about having the title of being “badass” she only cares about the women’s title…

The lights darkened as the mystery woman in the Xia Li and Boa training vignettes got a huge and elaborate entrances. Xia Li and Boa were flanking the throne of the mystery woman. Li was wearing Wushu Garb with Boa looking like he was Neo from the Matrix (good look). Li ended up doing a Wu Shu Sai demo at ringside. Li then entered the ring in her new and badass ring gear…

3. Xia Li (w/Boa, mystery woman) vs. Katrina Cortez. Li took down Katrina with kicks. Li bowed down to the mystery boss. Li continued to kick Katrina. Li no sold Katarina’s strikes. Li hit Katarina with a spinning kick for the easy victory.

Xia Li defeated Katrina Cortez via pinfall in 1:27.

The commentators talked about how Li’s transformation is complete. The commentators then wondered about who the mystery woman was?

John’s Thoughts: A really good showing for Li after her and Boa’s training/torture cinematics. Those were good cinematics, but they would have been for naught if she didn’t deliver in the ring. Li has been a fast learner in NXT and is finally getting a chance to put all that learning to work (I’m actually more weary of Boa, who has looked very green the few times we’ve seen him in the ring).

The commentators sent it over to William Regal who announced that Thatcher suffered an injury and will not be able to wrestle in the Fight Pit on this episode. Regal announced that Thatcher vs. Ciampa in a fight pit will happen once Thatcher is recovered…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Bronson Reed in the crowd. Reed said he’s putting the roster on notice. He then put his money on Rhea Ripley winning the last woman standing match…

4. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match. Gonzalez dominated early on, trash talking Ripley during her onslaught. Beth noted that Raquel was taunting Ripley over their longtime friendship, even with both of them getting matching Rhea and Raquel tattoos. Ripley made a bit of a comeback. Ripley went for a running dropkick off the step but she was swatted out of the air with a chair for a Home Run Strike. Ripley regained control and handcuffed Gonzalez to the chain link fence. Ripley hit Gonzalez with a kendo stick, but Gonzalez fought Ripley off with boots. Gonzalez then ripped off the fence to escape. Gonzalez then used the chain fence piece as a weapon, punching Ripley.

Ripley and Gonzalez continued to brawl. Gonzalez slammed Ripley into the ring bell. Gonzalez cleared the announce table and backdropped Ripley through the table. Ripley’s back spiked the corner of the table. Gonazlez piled up the announce chairs on Ripley to pin her down. Ripley beat the count at 8. The show cut to Picture-in-picture.[c]