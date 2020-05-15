WWE 205 Live preview: First-run matches return

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher.

-Tyler Breeze vs. Tehuti Miles.

Powell’s POV: Recent editions of the show featured the “the matches that made me” theme, but it’s back to first-run matches this week. 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with the return of his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



