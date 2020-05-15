WWE Total Bellas viewership bounces back from last week’s season low

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 485,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 415,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 25th in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. Last week’s episode drew a season low viewership count.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

