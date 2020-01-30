WWE Royal Rumble and Worlds Collide reader poll results

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble event received a majority B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent.

-74 percent of our voters gave the men’s Royal Rumble match the best match honors. The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship finished a distant second with 12 percent of the vote.

-WWE Worlds Collide received a majority A grade from 69 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent.

-The voters gave Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven the best match nod for Worlds Collide with 45 percent of the vote, while the Undisputed Era vs. Imperium in an eight-man tag main event finished with 44 percent and just two votes behind.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the Royal Rumble event a B+ in our post show audio review on Sunday. I agree with the voters regarding the men’s Rumble match being the best of the night, and I also felt the women’s Rumble match was strong. I gave the Worlds Collide event an A- grade, and agree with the majority that gave DIY vs. Moustache Mountain the best nod, but I can’t argue with those who selected the main event because they were both top notch. Bate was also in the voters’ pick for best match of the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II event for his match with Jordan Devlin earlier this month.



