ROH Notes: Evil showcase, Hana Kimura tribute show, ROH Roundtable, ROHStrong podcast tease

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH is showcasing new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Evil on its YouTube page.

-Eck delivered a tease for Monday’s ROHStrong podcast by writing, “One could say my two special guests are ROH royalty.”

-The “ROH Roundtable” premieres Saturday at 6CT/7ET on YouTube and features Shane Taylor, Kenny King, Caprice Coleman, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and racism in pro wrestling with host Ian Riccaboni.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show focuses on the late Hana Kimura. Eck noted that Kimura’s mother, Kyoko, worked with ROH in putting together the show.

Powell’s POV: There’s a listing of the Evil showcase matches in the actual blog. Eck also notes that the Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry characters had a falling out and points to a Castle video on the matter.



