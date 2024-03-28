TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Danny Davis, Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, Curt Hennig, Umaga

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes an 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an B grade in our post show poll from 41 percent of the voters. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 82 percent of the vote. B finished second with 11 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. A terrific episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWF referee Danny Davis is 68.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) is 61.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) is 44.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) is 38.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.