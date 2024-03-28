AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Or at least I believe both of those segments will be held next week. Joe implied that Swerve would sign a contract and I believe they are going with the semifinal tournament match as well. What I do know is that Wednesday’s show will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center, which will play host to the same night’s taping of the April 6 edition of AEW Collision. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).