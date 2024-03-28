AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match
Powell’s POV: Or at least I believe both of those segments will be held next week. Joe implied that Swerve would sign a contract and I believe they are going with the semifinal tournament match as well. What I do know is that Wednesday’s show will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center, which will play host to the same night’s taping of the April 6 edition of AEW Collision. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
