WWE Raw viewership falls below two million mark for all three hours

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.913 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.01 million three-hour average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.994 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.913 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.832 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fifth, and seventh in Monday’s cable ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The April 15, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.665 million viewers.



